Nifty may open 29 points lower at 7975: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 7975 as per SGX Nifty at 8:45 am IST, 29 points below its previous close of 8004, says Dynamic Levels.

Nifty may open 29 points lower at 7975: Dynamic Levels Nifty Future is opening at 7975 as per SGX Nifty at 8:45 am IST, 29 points below its previous close of 8004, says Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:



FII heavy sellers for December,



Indian Market Outlook:



The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty fell 92 points from its day high of 8066 and made a low of 7975. Volumes have shrinked already as the New Year holidays near in. FII continue to sell creating pressure in the Indian Bourses.



The MSCI Emerging Markets Index too has given a breakout below its 4-week low and is clearly indicating a weakness in all emerging markets. Small Cap Index has also given a break out below its 3-week low of 5670 with the next downside target at 5408. Nifty Futures, however, has the next downside target at 7921, which if breached, Nifty can test 7722 level, as per Dynamic Levels.



All the Dynamic sectors ended negative yesterday with paper and defense sectors being the top losers.



FII has remained net sellers in the cash market, they have sold Rs 6280 crore in the month of December. This is a significant figure compared to the current low volume in the present scenario. Thus we might see further selling in Nifty.



