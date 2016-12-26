Nifty futures to open at 7965, down 35 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open gap down on PM Modi tax commentsIndian benchmark Index is opening gap down as Prime Minister Modi gave ample hints of raising taxes in the capital markets, this will dent the sentiments as the market tries to recover from the demonetization set back.Today SGX Nifty is trading at 7962 which is showing a gap down opening of 35 points. The important support level for Nifty is at 7915 to 7925, if its unable to hold this level, the next support level would be 7722.Bank Nifty has broken its major support level of 18000 and has traded below it for consecutively for two sessions. The next support for Bank Nifty is at 17340 as per Dynamic Levels.FIIs have continued to be sellers in the cash market and this trend of selling if not reversed can take the markets down to test the lower levels.Nifty Future is opening at 7965 as per SGX Nifty at 8:30 am IST, 35 points below its previous close of 8000.

