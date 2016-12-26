Nifty futures to open at 7965, down 35 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 7965 as per SGX Nifty at 8:30 am IST, 35 points below its previous close of 8000, says Dynamic Levels.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Fundamental

Dec 26, 2016, 09.07 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty futures to open at 7965, down 35 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 7965 as per SGX Nifty at 8:30 am IST, 35 points below its previous close of 8000, says Dynamic Levels.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Nifty futures to open at 7965, down 35 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 7965 as per SGX Nifty at 8:30 am IST, 35 points below its previous close of 8000, says Dynamic Levels.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

(more)

, Dynamic Levels |

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Nifty to open gap down on PM Modi tax comments

Indian Market Outlook:

Indian benchmark Index is opening gap down as Prime Minister Modi gave ample hints of raising taxes in the capital markets, this will dent the sentiments as the market tries to recover from the demonetization set back.

Today SGX Nifty is trading at 7962 which is showing a gap down opening of 35 points. The important support level for Nifty is at 7915 to 7925, if its unable to hold this level, the next support level would be 7722.

Bank Nifty has broken its major support level of 18000 and has traded below it for consecutively for two sessions. The next support for Bank Nifty is at 17340 as per Dynamic Levels.

FIIs have continued to be sellers in the cash market and this trend of selling if not reversed can take the markets down to test the lower levels.

Nifty Future is opening at 7965 as per SGX Nifty at 8:30 am IST, 35 points below its previous close of 8000.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Dynamic Levels Sensex Nifty market

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Nifty futures to open at 7965, down 35 points: Dynamic Levels

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login