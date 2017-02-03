News
Brokerage Recos - Fundamental

Feb 03, 2017, 09.17 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty Future to open flat at 8739: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 8739 as per SGX Nifty at 8:50 am IST, flat form its previous close of 8734, says a report by Dynamic Levels.

, Dynamic Levels |

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Bank Nifty may give direction to market ahead of Monetary Policy on February 8 

Indian Market Outlook: Markets registered strong gains after Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2017-18. The major focus was on infrastructure development, increasing investment on rural areas. Benchmark Index Nifty closed at 8734 after making high of 8758, the Index opened at 8725 and made low of 8686.

Bank Nifty closed at 20070 after making a high of 20147, the Index opened at 20054 and made low of 19915. Small cap index opened flat and remained bullish for the entire trading session, the Index closed 91 points above its previous day’s close of 6408. Small Cap Index made a high of 6524 and a low of 6404 and finally closed at 6499.

Nifty Future is opening at 8739 as per SGX Nifty at 8:50 am IST, flat form its previous close of 8734.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

