Nifty Future to open at 8310: Dynamic Levels

Midcap, smallcap & Nifty trading with positive bias, lackluster Bank Nifty has to pull up



Indian Market Outlook:



Nifty has given strong close yesterday, reaching its weekly target of 8294, the Index is opening at 8318 above its weekly breakout level. If market does not show any profit booking then it may head towards its next target of 8460.



Bank Nifty has to trade above 18250 to support the overall rally in the Indian Markets. Small Cap and Mid cap stocks rallied all the way from last 8 trading sessions, where Small cap closed at 6088 heading toward its weekly target of 6207.



However one has to be cautious as markets will witness an eventful month as US elect President Mr Donald Trump will join office from 20th January, Budget date confirmation will be in focus, speculation with regard to opinion polls of UP and other state election and the third quarter result announcement will play a vital role in the market.



Nifty Future is opening at 8310 as per SGX Nifty at 8:50 am IST, 20 points above its previous close of 8207.

