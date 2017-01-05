Nifty Future to open at 8237, up 30 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty and cash segment remain strong, Bank Nifty strugglingNifty to open strong on cues from international markets with S&P gaining momentum after the US FED released its minutes yesterday night. Small cap and midcap stocks are performing and Nifty is gradually heading towards its daily target of 8278, but Bank Nifty is struggling to go up.However, FII's are still not participating in this buy rally which is not triggering a buy breakout in the market. Markets may witness volatility as Bank Nifty's weekly contract will expire today. The index is trading in a narrow range of 300 points and not been able to give breakout of 18250.Nifty has to give a break out of 8294 above which next weekly target is 8614, NSE small Cap has to sustain above 5950 to set a weekly target of 6208. The Assembly elections in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be held between February 4 and March 27.Nifty Future is opening at 8237 as per SGX Nifty at 8:50 am IST, 30 points above its previous close of 8207.

