Nifty Future to open at 8203: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 8203 as per SGX Nifty at 8:40 am IST, 10 points above its previous close of 8187, says Dynamic Levels.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Fundamental

Jan 03, 2017, 09.19 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty Future to open at 8203: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 8203 as per SGX Nifty at 8:40 am IST, 10 points above its previous close of 8187, says Dynamic Levels.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Nifty Future to open at 8203: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 8203 as per SGX Nifty at 8:40 am IST, 10 points above its previous close of 8187, says Dynamic Levels.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

(more)

, Dynamic Levels |

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Markets positive, despite Bank Nifty struggling to give upside break out

Indian Market Outlook:

After all negative news Nifty closed yesterday with a positive bias. India PMI data contracted as data came to its one year low of 49.60. Cash market showed good buying, with most of the stocks up by more than 10 percent. Some stocks even hit the upper circuit of 20 percent.

The major performing sectors were realty, cements and NBFC as PM Narendra Modi has taken his first step toward his pilot project to provide home for all by lowering interest rate and making home loan cheaper and affordable.

However after all positive outlook, Bank Nifty is struggling to trade with positive momentum. SBI yesterday cut its lending rate by 90 basis points after which the stock closed near it's monthly low of 243. Major support for Bank Nifty is at 17606. The merger of five associate banks with will be pushed to the next quarter as Govt approval is pending, according to SBI Chairman.

Nifty Future is opening at 8203 as per SGX Nifty at 8:40 am IST, 10 points above its previous close of 8187.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Dynamic Levels Sensex Nifty market

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Nifty Future to open at 8203: Dynamic Levels

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.