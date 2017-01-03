Nifty Future to open at 8203: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future to open at 8203: Dynamic Levels Nifty Future is opening at 8203 as per SGX Nifty at 8:40 am IST, 10 points above its previous close of 8187, says Dynamic Levels.

After all negative news Nifty closed yesterday with a positive bias. India PMI data contracted as data came to its one year low of 49.60. Cash market showed good buying, with most of the stocks up by more than 10 percent. Some stocks even hit the upper circuit of 20 percent.



The major performing sectors were realty, cements and NBFC as PM Narendra Modi has taken his first step toward his pilot project to provide home for all by lowering interest rate and making home loan cheaper and affordable.



However after all positive outlook, Bank Nifty is struggling to trade with positive momentum. SBI yesterday cut its lending rate by 90 basis points after which the stock closed near it's monthly low of 243. Major support for Bank Nifty is at 17606. The merger of five associate banks with will be pushed to the next quarter as Govt approval is pending, according to SBI Chairman.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.