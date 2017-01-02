Nifty Future to open at 8177, down 10 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 8177 as per SGX Nifty at 8:40 am IST, 10 points below its previous close of 8187, says Dynamic Levels.

Nifty Future to open at 8177, down 10 points: Dynamic Levels Nifty Future is opening at 8177 as per SGX Nifty at 8:40 am IST, 10 points below its previous close of 8187, says Dynamic Levels.

Nifty to open flat with positive sentiments intact



DII have been big buyers, negating selling by FII is getting offset as DII remain net buyer in the cash market.



Nifty Future is opening at 8177 as per SGX Nifty at 8:40 am IST, 10 points below its previous close of 8187.



Nifty to open flat with positive sentiments intact

Indian benchmark index Nifty is opening unchanged at 8175 and with major global markets closed for the day. Monthly PMI data along with auto sales will decide the trend of the markets.

The last few days Nifty has reversed from level of 7915 and now the major resistance stands at 8278.

DII have been big buyers, negating selling by FII is getting offset as DII remain net buyer in the cash market.

Nifty Future is opening at 8177 as per SGX Nifty at 8:40 am IST, 10 points below its previous close of 8187.