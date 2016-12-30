Nifty Future to open at 8132, up 15 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 8132 as per SGX Nifty at 8:40 am IST, 15 points above its previous close of 8117, says Dynamic Levels.
Dec 30, 2016, 09.11 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty Future is opening at 8132 as per SGX Nifty at 8:40 am IST, 15 points above its previous close of 8117, says Dynamic Levels.

Nifty Future is opening at 8132 as per SGX Nifty at 8:40 am IST, 15 points above its previous close of 8117, says Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Nifty January series to start with a positive bias, short positions are being squared off

Indian Market Outlook:

Nifty January Series is starting on a positive note this morning. The benchmark index ended the December series with an upward bias as it closed above the 8100 mark. After making a low of 7894 early this week, Nifty bounced back convincingly and tested 8100 levels yesterday. The data for the Jan series shows that short positions have been squared off, so the market is likely to trade with a bullish bias.

If Nifty stays above 8130 today, then the next target is 8278. If Bank Nifty spot trades above 18167, it can go up by 200 points.

Today being the last session of 2016, markets are likely to remain in a narrow corridor. Top gainers were Grasim, Yes Bank, BPCL, Eicher Motors and Bosch.

Nifty Future is opening at 8132 as per SGX Nifty at 8:40 am IST, 15 points above its previous close of 8117.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Dynamic Levels Sensex Nifty market

