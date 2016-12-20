Nifty Future to open at 8120: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 8120 as per SGX Nifty at 8:30 am IST, 7 points below its previous close of 8127, says Dynamic Levels.
Dec 20, 2016, 09.00 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty Future to open at 8120: Dynamic Levels







Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Nifty Future continues to trade in a range of 8294 to 8076

Indian Market Outlook:

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty traded in a range of 34 points yesterday. After opening at 8132, the Index quickly made a high of 8148 and later slipped into a narrow range.

During the second half of the days trade, the Index make a low of 8112 before closing at 8127. With New Year and Christmas round the corner, markets have already entered a muted movement phase.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index which is a good reflection of the Emerging markets pack continues to trade below its previous week low with a negative bias. the MSCI Index continues to display weakness in the emerging market space.

Nifty too is expected to trade slightly negative in the days ahead. The likely range of 8076 on the downside and 8294 on the upside is expected.

Nifty Future is opening at 8120 as per SGX Nifty at 8:30 am IST, 7 points below its previous close of 8127.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here



