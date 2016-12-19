Nifty Future to open at 8119, down 21 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty future to trade in a range of 8294 to 8076



Indian Market Outlook: Nifty Futures traded in a small range of 54 points on Friday, it opened at 8189 which was also the high and fell by 54 points to make a low of 8135 to finally close at 8145.



The holiday season for the New Year and Christmas has already set in which might result in a more or less muted market movements. However, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, a good reflection of the Emerging markets pack, is trading below its previous week's low of 855. This is a sign of prevailing weakness in the markets.



Nifty too is expected to trade slightly negative in the days to come in a range of 8076 on the downside and 8294 on the upside.



Nifty Future is opening at 8119 as per SGX Nifty at 8:30 am IST, 21 points below its previous close of 8145.



