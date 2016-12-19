Nifty Future to open at 8119, down 21 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 8119 as per SGX Nifty at 8:30 am IST, 21 points below its previous close of 8145, says Dynamic Levels.
Dec 19, 2016, 09.04 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty Future to open at 8119, down 21 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 8119 as per SGX Nifty at 8:30 am IST, 21 points below its previous close of 8145, says Dynamic Levels.

Dec 19, 2016, 09.04 AM

Nifty Future is opening at 8119 as per SGX Nifty at 8:30 am IST, 21 points below its previous close of 8145, says Dynamic Levels.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Nifty future to trade in a range of 8294 to 8076

Indian Market Outlook: Nifty Futures traded in a small range of 54 points on Friday, it opened at 8189 which was also the high and fell by 54 points to make a low of 8135 to finally close at 8145.

The holiday season for the New Year and Christmas has already set in which might result in a more or less muted market movements. However, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, a good reflection of the Emerging markets pack, is trading below its previous week's low of 855. This is a sign of prevailing weakness in the markets.

Nifty too is expected to trade slightly negative in the days to come in a range of 8076 on the downside and 8294 on the upside.

Nifty Future is opening at 8119 as per SGX Nifty at 8:30 am IST, 21 points below its previous close of 8145.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags  Dynamic Levels Sensex Nifty market

