Nifty Future to open at 8116, up 16 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty might see selling pressure, FII net sellers, selling seen in cash market yesterday



Indian Market Outlook: The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty yesterday fell 60 points from its day high of 8134 and made a low of 8072. Due to the upcoming holiday season there is a dearth of volume in cash and derivative markets. Moreover there was selling pressure in the cash markets yesterday, the Small Cap Index broke its important support level of 5770 and closed at 5716.



The small cap index is a major indicator of the health of the cash market, the Index fell more than 100 points to 5707 yesterday after it made a high of 5818.

Most of the Index were negative except IT which was up by 0.97 percennt, media up by 0.86 percent and FMCG was up by 0.41 percent. Pharma Index fell the most by 1.13 percent, Bank Nifty was down by 1.03 percent and the Finance Index fell by 0.94 percent.



FII has remained net sellers in the cash market, they have sold Rs 4487 crore in the month of December. This is a significant figure compared to the current low volume in the present scenario. Thus we might see further selling in Nifty.



Nifty Future is opening at 8116 as per SGX Nifty at 8:50 am IST, 16 points up from its previous close of 8100.



