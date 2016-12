Nifty takes support of 7900, DII buying offsets FII sellingThe Indian benchmark index Nifty saw sharp buying in the last hour of trading yesterday. The Index rallied by 120 points, propelled by DII buying at support levels. Nifty made a low of 7894 day before yesterday. Today the SGX Nifty is opening around the same levels and if these levels are crossed then bulls will have the upper hand in the market.Banking and midcap stocks saw sharp buying with Bank nifty moving up by 200 points in the last hour of trading.Nifty Future is opening at 8035 as per SGX Nifty at 8:30 am IST, 11 points above its previous close of 8024.The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.