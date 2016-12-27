Nifty Future to open at 7924, up 6 points: Dynamic Levels

According to Dynamic Levels, Nifty Future is opening at 7924 as per SGX Nifty at 8:30 am IST, 6 points above its previous close of 7918.

Nifty Future to open at 7924, up 6 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:



FII selling and introduction of long term capital gain tax keeps markets on tenterhooks



Indian Market Outlook:



Indian benchmark index



Nifty traded in the range of 7900-7938 before closing at 7917. The markets in the December series saw heavy selling by FII's in the cash and F&O segment. There is a possibility that Nifty can close at the lowest level in this clearing if it is unable to close above 7954. The Index is trading below an important gap level of 7916 and it could test the next target 7720-7725 if 7916 is breached.



Bank Nifty is also trading down below the gap level of previous month low of 17911 and closed yesterday at 17700 with a possible price target of 17346. The selling is seen in all major sectors along with mid cap and small cap stocks shows the breath is clearly in sell and next few days are critical for bulls as it holds 7900 levels.



Nifty Future is opening at 7924 as per SGX Nifty at 8:30 am IST, 6 points above its previous close of 7918.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.