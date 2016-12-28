Nifty can gain 18 points at opening: Maximus Securities

Dec 28, 2016, 08.52 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 18 points at the opening bell, according to a report by Maximus Securities.
F&O Outlook:
Nifty PCR-OI has increased to 0.97 from 0.77. The rise in the ratio may be due to increase in PE of 8000 and decrease in CE of 8000. PE of 7900 and CE of 8000 are the highest number of contracts traded.
Opening for the Day:
Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 18 points at the opening bell.
