Nifty can fall 9 points at opening: Maximus Securities

Nifty PCR-OI has decreased to 1.07 from 1.12. The fall in the ratio may be due to decrease in PE of 8200 and increase in CE of 8150. PE of 8100 and CE of 8200 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Opening for the Day:



Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 9 points at the opening bell.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.