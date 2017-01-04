Expect Nifty future to open at 8203: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 8203 as per SGX Nifty at 8:50 am IST, 13 points above its previous close of 8190, says Dynamic Levels.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3 Expect Nifty future to open at 8203: Dynamic Levels Nifty Future is opening at 8203 as per SGX Nifty at 8:50 am IST, 13 points above its previous close of 8190, says Dynamic Levels. Post Your Comments Share Cancel

(more) , Dynamic Levels |

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:



Market reached its buy target, further break out to happen with FII buying



Indian Market Outlook:



Nifty has come near its weekly target of 8294, NSE Small Cap Index has come to its one month high 5933 above which next target is 6208. FII's are not participating in the buy rally which is not triggering a buy breakout in the market.



Markets may see profit booking if International Markets does not give breakout in second half of trading today.



Nifty has to give a breakout of 8294 above which next weekly target is 8614, NSE small cap has to sustain above 5950 to set a weekly target of 6208.



Nifty Future is opening at 8203 as per SGX



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Market reached its buy target, further break out to happen with FII buyingNifty has come near its weekly target of 8294, NSE Small Cap Index has come to its one month high 5933 above which next target is 6208. FII's are not participating in the buy rally which is not triggering a buy breakout in the market.Markets may see profit booking if International Markets does not give breakout in second half of trading today.Nifty has to give a breakout of 8294 above which next weekly target is 8614, NSE small cap has to sustain above 5950 to set a weekly target of 6208.Nifty Future is opening at 8203 as per SGX Nifty at 8:50 am IST, 13 points above its previous close of 8190.: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. To read the full report click here