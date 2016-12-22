Expect Nifty future to open at 8050: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to remain under selling pressure, FII continue the selling spreeThe Indian Benchmark Index Nifty yesterday fell 50 points from its day high of 8124 and made a low of 8073. Volumes have shrinked already as the New Year holidays near in. Moreover, there was a continued selling pressure in the cash markets yesterday.The Small cap index is a major indicator of the health of the cash market, the Index has broken its major support of 5770 nad closed below it for the second day yesterday.Most of the sectoral Indices ended negative with only Jewelery sector being the gainer with a rise of more than 2 percent yesterday.FII has remained net sellers in the cash market, they have sold Rs 5665 crore in the month of December. This is a significant figure compared to the current low volume in the present scenario. Thus we might see further selling in Nifty.Nifty Future is opening at 8050 as per SGX Nifty at 8:45 am IST, 27 points below its previous close of 8077.

