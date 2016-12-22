Expect Nifty future to open at 8050: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 8050 as per SGX Nifty at 8:45 am IST, 27 points below its previous close of 8077, says Dynamic Levels.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Fundamental

Dec 22, 2016, 09.10 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Nifty future to open at 8050: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 8050 as per SGX Nifty at 8:45 am IST, 27 points below its previous close of 8077, says Dynamic Levels.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Expect Nifty future to open at 8050: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening at 8050 as per SGX Nifty at 8:45 am IST, 27 points below its previous close of 8077, says Dynamic Levels.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

(more)

, Dynamic Levels |

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Nifty to remain under selling pressure, FII continue the selling spree

Indian Market Outlook:

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty yesterday fell 50 points from its day high of 8124 and made a low of 8073. Volumes have shrinked already as the New Year holidays near in. Moreover, there was a continued selling pressure in the cash markets yesterday.

The Small cap index is a major indicator of the health of the cash market, the Index has broken its major support of 5770 nad closed below it for the second day yesterday.

Most of the sectoral Indices ended negative with only Jewelery sector being the gainer with a rise of more than 2 percent yesterday.

FII has remained net sellers in the cash market, they have sold Rs 5665 crore in the month of December. This is a significant figure compared to the current low volume in the present scenario. Thus we might see further selling in Nifty.

Nifty Future is opening at 8050 as per SGX Nifty at 8:45 am IST, 27 points below its previous close of 8077.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Dynamic Levels Sensex Nifty market

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Expect Nifty future to open at 8050: Dynamic Levels

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login