See Nifty to open on flat note: ICICIdirect

The Nifty stayed flat in a narrow range for most of the day. However, buying momentum was seen towards the end, helping it to end 14 points higher. Nifty futures settled at a premium of 10 points. India VIX fell 3.2 percent to 13.5.FIIs bought Rs 109 crore while DIIs sold Rs 111 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 259 crore in index futures and bought Rs 3338 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 859 crore.The highest Put base is at the 8500 strike with 52 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9000 strike with 62 lakh shares. The 8800 and 9000 Call strikes saw addition of 2.5 and 3.2 lakh shares, respectively, while 8700 and 8500 Put strikes saw additions of 9.1 and 7.6 lakh shares, respectively.Even though selling was seen in the first half, the index witnessed very good support near the sizeable Call base of 20000 and ended near the day’s high. Looking at the options data, we feel a close above 20200 would open the gates for 20500 with support now pegged at 19900.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 8695-8705 for targets of 8755-8775, stop loss: 8675.



Nifty Bank Future: Even though selling was seen in the first half, the index witnessed very good support near the sizeable Call base of 20000 and ended near the day’s high. Looking at the options data, we feel a close above 20200 would open the gates for 20500 with support now pegged at 19900. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 19970-20020, targets: 20120-20240, stop loss: 19880.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.