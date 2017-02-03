Presented By:
Feb 03, 2017, 08.56 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to ICICIdirect, Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
See Nifty to open on flat note: ICICIdirect
According to ICICIdirect, Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues.
, ICICIdirect.com |
Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 8695-8705 for targets of 8755-8775, stop loss: 8675.
Nifty Bank Future: Even though selling was seen in the first half, the index witnessed very good support near the sizeable Call base of 20000 and ended near the day’s high. Looking at the options data, we feel a close above 20200 would open the gates for 20500 with support now pegged at 19900. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 19970-20020, targets: 20120-20240, stop loss: 19880.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finserv has recom
ICICI Direct is bullish on Wabco India has recomme
ICICI Direct is bullish on Kansai Nerolac has reco
ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Cadila Hea
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.