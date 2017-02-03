News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap Tech Control

Budget 2017

Presented By:

DAYS hours minutes
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Associate Sponsors :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Associate Sponsors :

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - F&O

Feb 03, 2017, 08.56 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

See Nifty to open on flat note: ICICIdirect

According to ICICIdirect, Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

See Nifty to open on flat note: ICICIdirect

According to ICICIdirect, Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

(more)

, ICICIdirect.com |

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

The Nifty stayed flat in a narrow range for most of the day. However, buying momentum was seen towards the end, helping it to end 14 points higher. Nifty futures settled at a premium of 10 points. India VIX fell 3.2 percent to 13.5.

FIIs bought Rs 109 crore while DIIs sold Rs 111 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 259 crore in index futures and bought Rs 3338 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 859 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 8500 strike with 52 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9000 strike with 62 lakh shares. The 8800 and 9000 Call strikes saw addition of 2.5 and 3.2 lakh shares, respectively, while 8700 and 8500 Put strikes saw additions of 9.1 and 7.6 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Even though selling was seen in the first half, the index witnessed very good support near the sizeable Call base of 20000 and ended near the day’s high. Looking at the options data, we feel a close above 20200 would open the gates for 20500 with support now pegged at 19900.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 8695-8705 for targets of 8755-8775, stop loss: 8675.

Nifty Bank Future: Even though selling was seen in the first half, the index witnessed very good support near the sizeable Call base of 20000 and ended near the day’s high. Looking at the options data, we feel a close above 20200 would open the gates for 20500 with support now pegged at 19900. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 19970-20020, targets: 20120-20240, stop loss: 19880.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags  ICICIdirect Sensex Nifty market opening market

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
See Nifty to open on flat note: ICICIdirect

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.