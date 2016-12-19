See Nifty open flat led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:
Post a negative start, the Nifty
continued to trade in a broader and tight band amidst high volatility. However, it ended the week almost flat only 13 points lower. Nifty futures premium settled at 8 point. India VIX fell 2.7 percent to 15.3.
FIIs sold Rs 90 crore while DIIs bought Rs 31 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 505 crore in index futures and bought Rs 43 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 149 crore.
The highest Put base is at the 8000 strike with 76 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 8300 strike with 58 lakh shares. The 8100 and 8500 Call strikes saw additions of 1.9 and 4.6 lakh shares, respectively while the 8200 and 8000 Put strikes saw reductions of 4.5 and 4.2 lakh shares, respectively.Nifty Future:
The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in range of 8155-8165 for targets of 8105-8090, stop loss: 8185.Bank Nifty Future
: The index continued to remain in a tight band amidst high volatility for major part of the day. The index is been facing difficulty to move and sustain above 18500 levels. On the back of huge options writing in OTM Calls and Puts, we feel the index is likely to remain in range. Sell Bank Nifty in the range of 18460-18510, targets: 18350-18250, stop loss: 18590.Disclaimer
: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.