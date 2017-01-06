See flat opening led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

Nifty

The Nifty finally surpassed the crucial level of 8200 on the back of strong support from most sectors. Towards the end, it managed to end 84 points higher. Nifty futures settled at a premium of 14 point. India VIX fell 5.3 percent to 15.1.

FIIs sold Rs 87 crore while DIIs bought Rs 449 crore in the cash segment, FIIs bought Rs 1674 crore in index futures and Rs 1542 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 348 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 8000 strike with 63 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 8400 strike with 45 lakh shares. The 8400 and 8600 Call strikes saw addition of 6.5 and 2.6 lakh shares, respectively while 8300 and 8200 Put strikes saw additions of 8.8 and 13.3 lakh shares, respectively.

Bank Nifty

On the back of huge short covering, the index witnessed a decent rally and ended well above 18100. Looking at the options data, we feel the index is likely to consolidate near 18250.



Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 8265-8275 for targets of 8325-8345, stop loss: 8245.



Bank Nifty Future: On the back of huge short covering, the index witnessed a decent rally and ended well above 18100. Looking at the options data, we feel the index is likely to consolidate near 18250. Buy Bank Nifty in the range of 18000-18050, targets: 18150-18250, stop loss: 17930.



