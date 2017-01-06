See flat opening led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

According to ICICIdirect, Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - F&O

Jan 06, 2017, 09.13 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

See flat opening led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

According to ICICIdirect, Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

See flat opening led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

According to ICICIdirect, Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

(more)

, ICICIdirect.com |

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

The Nifty finally surpassed the crucial level of 8200 on the back of strong support from most sectors. Towards the end, it managed to end 84 points higher. Nifty futures settled at a premium of 14 point. India VIX fell 5.3 percent to 15.1.

FIIs sold Rs 87 crore while DIIs bought Rs 449 crore in the cash segment, FIIs bought Rs 1674 crore in index futures and Rs 1542 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 348 crore. 

The highest Put base is at the 8000 strike with 63 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 8400 strike with 45 lakh shares. The 8400 and 8600 Call strikes saw addition of 6.5 and 2.6 lakh shares, respectively while 8300 and 8200 Put strikes saw additions of 8.8 and 13.3 lakh shares, respectively.

Bank Nifty

On the back of huge short covering, the index witnessed a decent rally and ended well above 18100. Looking at the options data, we feel the index is likely to consolidate near 18250.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 8265-8275 for targets of 8325-8345, stop loss: 8245.

Bank Nifty Future: On the back of huge short covering, the index witnessed a decent rally and ended well above 18100. Looking at the options data, we feel the index is likely to consolidate near 18250. Buy Bank Nifty in the range of 18000-18050, targets: 18150-18250, stop loss: 17930.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags  ICICIdirect Sensex Nifty market opening market

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
See flat opening led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.