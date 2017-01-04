See flat opening led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

Nifty

The Nifty saw decent participation from 8160 level. However, for a second day in a row, the index faced difficulty in sustaining above 8200 and ended almost flat. Nifty futures settled at a premium of 5 point. India VIX rose 0.8 percent to 15.96.

FIIs sold Rs 500 crore while DIIs bought Rs 562 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 42 crore in index futures and bought Rs 1373 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 625 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 8000 strike with 59 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 8200 strike with 39 lakh shares. The 8300 and 8600 Call strikes saw addition of 2.63 and 1.1 lakh shares, respectively, while 8100 and 8200 Put strikes saw additions of 2.5 and 2.8 lakh shares, respectively.

Bank Nifty

In the past two days, the Bank Nifty index has been witnessing a strong bounce from levels of 17900 and managing to close above18000. We feel the index is likely to consolidate with a positive bias. A sharp rally towards 18500 can be seen once the index surpasses 18200.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 8160-8170 for targets of 8220-8240, stop loss: 8140.



Bank Nifty Future: In the past two days, the Bank Nifty index has been witnessing a strong bounce from levels of 17900 and managing to close above18000. We feel the index is likely to consolidate with a positive bias. A sharp rally towards 18500 can be seen once the index surpasses 18200. Buy Bank Nifty in the range of 17950-18000, targets: 18100-18200, stop loss: 17870.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.