See flat opening led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

Nifty

The Nifty witnessed decent support near the highest Put base of 7900 and saw a U shaped recovery. Broad based participation of all sectors led the index to end 125 points higher. Nifty futures settled at a discount of 1 point. India VIX fell 9.1 percent to 15.1

FIIs sold Rs 712 crore while DIIs bought Rs 1502 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 445 crore in index futures and bought Rs 1460 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 815 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 7900 strike with 59 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 8300 strike with 50 lakh shares. The 8000 and 8100 Call strikes saw reductions of 20.7 and 11.1 lakh shares, respectively, while 8000 and 7900 Put strikes saw reductions of 15.9 and 11.6 lakh shares, respectively.

Bank Nifty

Aggressive short covering was seen in the index from the highest Put base of 17500. On the back of rollover activity, we feel the index is likely to retest the level of 18000. However, only a close above this level will confirm further up move in the index.



Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in range of 7980-7990 for targets of 8035-8055, stop loss: 7960.



Bank Nifty Future: Aggressive short covering was seen in the index from the highest Put base of 17500. On the back of rollover activity, we feel the index is likely to retest the level of 18000. However, only a close above this level will confirm further up move in the index. Buy Bank Nifty in the range of 17700- 17750, targets: 17850-17950, stop loss: 17640.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.