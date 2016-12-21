See flat opening led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

The Nifty continued to remain under pressure throughout the day. However, the index ended only 15 points lower with stock specific selling clearly visible in a few heavyweight and midcap stocks. Nifty futures premium settled at 18 point. India VIX fell 2.2 percent to 14.5.

FIIs sold Rs 686 crore while DIIs bought Rs 419 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 188 crore in index futures and sold Rs 276 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 942 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 8000 strike with 69 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 8300 strike with 61 lakh shares. The 8000 and 8100 Call strikes saw additions of 1.7 and 14.0 lakh shares, respectively, while the 8100 and 7900 Put strikes saw additions of 1.2 and 2.8 lakh shares, respectively.



Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in range of 8135-8145 for targets of 8085-8065, stop loss: 8165.



Bank Nifty Future: On the back of a depreciating rupee, which surpassed 68 levels intraday, the Bank Nifty index witnessed a fresh round of selling. However, on the back of contracting IVs and OTM options writing, we feel the index is likely to remain in a range with a support near 18000. Sell Bank Nifty in the range of 18250-18300, targets: 18150-18000, stop loss: 18380.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.