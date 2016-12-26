Nifty may open on negative note: ICICIdirect

Nifty

Post a gap down opening, the Nifty saw a sharp bounce towards 8030. However, sustaining above 8000 was a difficult task, which again triggered a round of selling and led the index below 8000. Nifty futures premium settled at 10 points. India VIX fell 2.8 percent to 15.1.

FIIs sold Rs 1463 crore while DIIs bought Rs 1615 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 654 crore in index futures and Rs 699 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 10 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 8000 strike with 59 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 8300 strike with 56 lakh shares. The 8000 and 8100 Call strikes saw reductions of 1.1 and 1.5 lakh shares, respectively while 7800 and 7900 Put strikes saw additions of 3.6 and 2.3 lakh shares, respectively.



Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open negative on the back of weak global cues. Sell Nifty in range of 7980-7990 for targets of 7930-7910, stop loss: 8010.



Bank Nifty Future: Huge profit booking seen near the sizeable Call base of 18000 kept the index move in check and finally ended negative last Friday. We feel the index is likely to remain volatile due to the December series expiry. However, 18200 is likely to remain a hurdle area on any bounce. Sell Bank Nifty in the range of 18050-18100, targets: 17900-17800, stop loss: 18200.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.