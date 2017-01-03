Nifty may open on flat to positive note: ICICIdirect

According to ICICIdirect, Nifty is likely to open flat to positive on the back of mixed global cues.
Brokerage Recos - F&O

Jan 03, 2017, 08.52 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may open on flat to positive note: ICICIdirect

According to ICICIdirect, Nifty is likely to open flat to positive on the back of mixed global cues.

Nifty may open on flat to positive note: ICICIdirect

According to ICICIdirect, Nifty is likely to open flat to positive on the back of mixed global cues.

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

The Nifty witnessed decent support near 8150 and saw decent bounce towards the second half of the day. However, the Nifty faced some difficulty around 8200 and finally ended flat. Nifty futures settled at a premium of 12 point. India VIX rose 2.4 percent to 15.8. 

FIIs sold Rs 261 crore while DIIs bought Rs 21 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 461 crore in index futures and bought Rs 1658 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 168 crore. 

The highest Put base is at the 8000 strike with 58 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 8200 strike with 39 lakh shares. The 8300 and 8500 Call strikes saw additions of 1.1 and 3.5 lakh shares, respectively, while 8100 and 7900 Put strikes saw additions of 2.9 and 3.2 lakh shares, respectively.

Bank Nifty

Huge additions and highest turnover was seen in Bank Nifty index for the new series with the index managing to stay above18000. As a sharp recovery was seen from 17900 in the previous trade, we feel the index is well placed to test 18500 unless it drifts below 17900.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat to positive on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in range of 8150-8160 for targets of 8210-8230, stop loss: 8130.

Bank Nifty Future: Huge additions and highest turnover was seen in Bank Nifty index for the new series with the index managing to stay above18000. As a sharp recovery was seen from 17900 in the previous trade, we feel the index is well placed to test 18500 unless it drifts below 17900. Buy Bank Nifty in the range of 17950-18000, targets: 18100-18200, stop loss: 17880.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

