Nifty may open on flat to positive note: ICICIdirect

Nifty

Post a positive start, the Nifty traded with a positive bias for a major part of the day. However, rollover activity picked up in the last hour, resulting in a sharp rally that led the index to end 70 points higher. Nifty futures settled at a premium of 14 points and started the January series with 1.7 crore shares. India VIX fell 1.7 percent to 15.3.

Nifty rolls were at 69.49%, higher than 3M average of 66.12%. Market wide rollover at 84.91% was in line with the 3M average of 82.37%

FIIs sold Rs 662 crore while DIIs bought Rs 958 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 703 crore in index futures and sold Rs 480 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 471 crore.

The highest Put base for the January series is at the 8000 strike with 44 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 8200 strike with 38 lakh shares.

Bank Nifty

The index managed to close above 18000 after remaining under pressure for a major part of the week. Rollover activity was in line with expectations. Going forward, we may see a broader range for the index.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat to positive on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 8080-8090 for targets of 8140-8160, stop loss: 8060.



Bank Nifty Future: The index managed to close above 18000 after remaining under pressure for a major part of the week. Rollover activity was in line with expectations. Going forward, we may see a broader range for the index. Buy Bank Nifty in the range of 17900-17950, targets: 18050-18150, stop loss: 17830.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.