Nifty may open on flat to negative note: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:
The Nifty
fell to a one-month low and slipped below the highest Put base of 8000. All major indices felt the heat, which drove index to settle 82 points lower. Nifty futures premium settled at 18 points. India VIX rose 5.8 percent to 15.6.
FIIs sold Rs 615 crore while DIIs bought Rs 320 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 787 crore in index futures and Rs 378 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 266 crore.
The highest Put base is at the 8000 strike with 63 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 8300 strike with 57 lakh shares. The 8000 and 8100 Call strikes saw additions of 19.9 and 4.4 lakh shares, respectively, while 8100 and 8200 Put strikes saw reductions of 16.8 and 10.5 lakh shares respectively. Bank Nifty
: The index finally gave a breakdown and ended below the sizeable Put base of 18000. More selling can be seen if the weekly close in Bank Nifty continues to remain below 18000. However, on the bounce, we feel 18150 is likely to act as a hurdle. Nifty Future:
The Nifty is likely to open flat to negative on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in range of 8010-8020 for targets of 7960-7940, stop loss: 8040.Bank Nifty Future:
