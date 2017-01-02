Nifty may open on flat note: ICICIdirect

Nifty

The Nifty traded in a broader range amid high volatility. Huge swings of 50 points were seen twice in a day. Towards the end, the index ended almost flat. Nifty futures settled at a premium of 1 point. India VIX rose 3.1 percent to 15.5.

FIIs sold Rs 586 crore while DIIs bought Rs 725 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 753 crore in index futures and Rs 1511 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 820 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 8000 strike with 58 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 8200 strike with 43 lakh shares. The 8200 and 8400 Call strikes saw additions of 5.1 and 9.1 lakh shares, respectively, while 8200 and 8100 Put strikes saw additions of 11.8 and 14.2 lakh shares, respectively.

Bank Nifty

Sizeable additions were seen in 18500 strike Calls, which remained the key resistance level for the index. However, this time, the premium in the Bank Nifty has narrowed significantly with decent rollovers for the January series. We feel 17950 is likely to act as a good support for the week. It is well placed to retest 18500 in coming days.



Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in range of 8130-8140 for targets of 8190-8210, stop loss: 8110.



Bank Nifty Future: Sizeable additions were seen in 18500 strike Calls, which remained the key resistance level for the index. However, this time, the premium in the Bank Nifty has narrowed significantly with decent rollovers for the January series. We feel 17950 is likely to act as a good support for the week. It is well placed to retest 18500 in coming days. Buy Bank Nifty in the range of 18000-18050, targets: 18150-18250, stop loss: 17930



