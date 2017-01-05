Nifty may open gap up led by strong global cues: ICICIdirect

Nifty

In another sluggish trading session, the Nifty continued to hover around 8200. The index finally ended 2 points lower. Nifty futures settled at a premium of 14 point. India VIX fell 0.4 percent to 15.9.

FIIs sold Rs 801 crore while DIIs bought Rs 427 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 182 crore in index futures and Rs 889 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 318 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 8000 strike with 61 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 8200 strike with 42 lakh shares. The 8300 and 8200 Call strikes saw addition of 2.8 and 1.6 lakh shares, respectively while 8100 and 8200 Put strikes saw additions of 3.7 and 4.1 lakh shares, respectively.

Bank Nifty

Despite some pressure, the index continued to sustain above 17900, which has acted as a strong support for the week. We feel the index is likely to re-test 18200. A close above these levels would open the gates for higher targets.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open gap up on the back of strong global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 8190-8200 for targets of 8250-8270, stop loss: 8170.



Bank Nifty Future: Despite some pressure, the index continued to sustain above 17900, which has acted as a strong support for the week. We feel the index is likely to re-test 18200. A close above these levels would open the gates for higher targets. Buy Bank Nifty in the range of 17900-17950, targets: 18100- 18200, stop loss: 17830.



