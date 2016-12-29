Nifty may open flat led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

Nifty

The Nifty traded in a broader range amid high volatility. Huge swings of 50 points were seen twice a day. Towards the end, the index ended almost flat. Nifty futures settled at a discount of 4 point. India VIX rose 3.1 percent to 15.5.

FIIs sold Rs 527 crore while DIIs bought Rs 825 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 1628 crore in index futures and Rs 285 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 819 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 8000 strike with 65 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 8200 strike with 53 lakh shares. The 8200 and 8300 Call strikes saw additions of 4.4 and 2.5 lakh shares, respectively, while 8000 and 8100 Put strikes saw additions of 10.1 and 1.1 lakh shares, respectively.

Bank Nifty

The index ended almost flat after re-testing the sizeable Call base of 18000. As today is the December series expiry, the index is likely to remain volatile. However, more upside can be seen if the index surpasses 18000.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in range of 8000-8010 for targets of 8060-8080, stop loss: 7980.



Bank Nifty Future: The index ended almost flat after re-testing the sizeable Call base of 18000. As today is the December series expiry, the index is likely to remain volatile. However, more upside can be seen if the index surpasses 18000. Buy Bank Nifty in the range of 17750-17800, targets: 17900-18050, stop loss: 17650.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.