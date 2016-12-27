Nifty may open flat led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

Nifty

As tax cloud woes hit Indian bourses, all major sectoral indices faced pressure. Due to this, the Nifty ended 78 points lower. Nifty futures premium settled at 3 points. India VIX rose 9.8 percentto 16.6.

FIIs sold Rs 1096 crore while DIIs bought Rs 1065 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 98 crore in index futures and Rs 956 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 76 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 7900 strike with 47 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 8000 strike with 57 lakh shares. The 8000 and 7900 Call strikes saw additions of 13.1 and 21.2 lakh shares, respectively while 8000 and 8100 Put strikes saw reductions of 20.5 and 5.5 lakh shares, respectively

Bank Nifty

The index continued to remain under pressure below 18000 and slipped towards its highest Put base. On the back of weakness in both PSU and private sector banks, the index is likely to test its highest Put base of 17500 in coming days.



Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in range of 7950-7960 for targets of 7900-7880, stop loss: 7980.



Bank Nifty Future: The index continued to remain under pressure below 18000 and slipped towards its highest Put base. On the back of weakness in both PSU and private sector banks, the index is likely to test its highest Put base of 17500 in coming days. Sell Bank Nifty in the range of 17800-17850, targets: 17700- 17600, stop loss: 17930.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.