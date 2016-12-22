Nifty may open flat led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

No respite was seen for option buyers as the premium continued to contract due to a fall in volatility that also kept Nifty in a narrow band. However, last hour selling in IT, pharma and a few heavyweights led the index to end 20 points lower. Nifty futures premium settled at 19 points. India VIX rose 1.2 percent to 14.7.

FIIs sold Rs 1178 crore while DIIs bought Rs 1058 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 51 crore in index futures and sold Rs 181 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 300 crore.



The highest Put base is at the 8000 strike with 67 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 8300 strike with 57 lakh shares. The 8200 and 8100 Call strikes saw additions of 1.1 and 4.6 lakh shares, respectively, while 7800 Put strikes saw additions of 5.7 lakh shares.



Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in range of 8100-8110 for targets of 8050-8030, stop loss: 8130.



Bank Nifty Future: The index continued to hover near the lower band of the consolidation range for the fourth day in a row. With a depreciating rupee and selling in PSU banks, we feel the index is likely to face stiff hurdle near 18300. However, a close below 18000 would open gates for a lower target. Sell Bank Nifty in the range of 18230-18290, targets: 18110-18000, stop loss: 18360.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.