Expect market to open on flat note: SMC Global

Outlook for the day



The market is expected to be flat amid mixed cues from global markets. Asian stocks are mixed as Japanese stocks climbed for the second time in three days, while shares slipped in Shanghai after a week-long holiday for Chinese markets. Investors all around the world await the outcome of a key US monthly jobs report later in the day that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction on Thursday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finishing mixed.



With central banks from Japan to England and the US signaling they’re in no rush to change policy direction as the world assesses the impact of America’s new leadership on global growth, investors continue to look for clues on economic strength. ACC, MRF, Torrent Pharma, Jet Airways, Strides Shasun, Mcleod Russel, Dalmia Bharat, Whirlpool India, Indian Hotels, GE Shipping, PVR, JK Lakshmi Cement and Jet Airways to announce their results today.



As per provisional figures, foreign institutional investors (FIIs)/Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) bought shares worth net Rs 108.59 crore on February 2, 2017. Domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 110.89 crore on that day.



