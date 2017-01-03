USDINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking in today’s trading session, USDINR is expected to depreciate as markets focus their attention on the prospect of three more rate hikes in the US which will keep the DX strong and Indian rupee weak.
Jan 03, 2017, 11.10 AM

USDINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking in today’s trading session, USDINR is expected to depreciate as markets focus their attention on the prospect of three more rate hikes in the US which will keep the DX strong and Indian rupee weak.

USDINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking in today’s trading session, USDINR is expected to depreciate as markets focus their attention on the prospect of three more rate hikes in the US which will keep the DX strong and Indian rupee weak.

Angel Broking's report on currency

INDIAN RUPEE (USDINR)
Indian rupee The Indian Rupee depreciated by 0.28 percent yesterday owing to thin trading  in the Asian market equities with all of Asia's major markets closed for the New Year holiday. Moreover, persistent buying of US Dollar by importers/banks amid higher US Dollar in the  overseas market added to the woes.

OUTLOOK
In today’s trading session, USDINR is expected to depreciate as markets focus their attention on the prospect of three more rate hikes in the US which will keep the DX strong and Indian rupee weak.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

