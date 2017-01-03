USDINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

Jan 03, 2017, 11.10 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Angel Broking in today’s trading session, USDINR is expected to depreciate as markets focus their attention on the prospect of three more rate hikes in the US which will keep the DX strong and Indian rupee weak.
