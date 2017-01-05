USDINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, in today’s trading session USDINR is expected to appreciate tracking gains in the Asian market equities as investors discount the less hawkish stance in yesterday’s FOMC meeting minutes.

Angel Broking's report on currency



INDIAN RUPEE (USDINR)

The Indian Rupee appreciated by 0. 55 percent yesterday owing to weak DX in the overseas market after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December’ 16 meeting suggested a less hawkish stance from policymakers. Moreover, sustained selling of US Dollar by exporters/banks acted as a positive factor.



OUTLOOK

In today’s trading session, USDINR is expected to appreciate tracking gains in the Asian market equities as investors discount the less hawkish stance in yesterday ’ s FOMC meeting minutes. This will keep the Indian Rupee strong.



