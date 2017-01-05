Jan 05, 2017, 10.58 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Angel Broking, in today’s trading session USDINR is expected to appreciate tracking gains in the Asian market equities as investors discount the less hawkish stance in yesterday’s FOMC meeting minutes.
USDINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking
