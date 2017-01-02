USDINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, In today’s trading session, USDINR is expected to appreciate as the recent budget - like address to the nation on the eve of New Year by PM Narendra Modi will most likely keep the domestic markets and its currency positive.

Angel Broking's report on currency



INDIAN RUPEE (USDINR)

The Indian Rupee depreciated by 0.1 percent in the last week as investors indulged in profit booking owing to persisting worries about the impact from the ban on higher value banknotes on the economy and corporate profits. Moreover, persistent buying of American currency by importers/banks amid higher US Dollar in the overseas market added to the woes.



OUTLOOK

In today’s trading session, USDINR is expected to appreciate as the recent budget - like address to the nation on the eve of New Year by PM Narendra Modi will most likely keep the domestic markets and its currency positive.



