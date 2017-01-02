Jan 02, 2017, 12.14 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Angel Broking, In today’s trading session, USDINR is expected to appreciate as the recent budget - like address to the nation on the eve of New Year by PM Narendra Modi will most likely keep the domestic markets and its currency positive.
USDINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking
