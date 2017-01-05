Sell USDINR; target of 67.95: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter USDINR at 68.18 - 68.20; and sell with a target of 67.95 with a stop loss of 68.33.

Karvy's research report on currency



USDINR

US dollar trading at 102.17 after dollar eases from the 14 - year highs as investors booked profits on concerns of fed policy while yen ,euro and pound had strong short covering, The dollar had soared following the election on Trump's plans to cut taxes, boost fiscal spending and protectionist trade rhetoric, all seen as inflationary and lifting U.S. bond yields.



