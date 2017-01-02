Jan 02, 2017, 12.34 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the dollar to go short on the USDINR. Sell January Futures with a target of 67.95 - 67.75.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Sell USDINR; target of 67.95 - 67.75: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the dollar to go short on the USDINR. Sell January Futures with a target of 67.95 - 67.75.
, ICICIdirect.com |
|US$INR January futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 68.20 - 68.30
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 67.95/ 67.75
|Stop Loss: 68.40
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 68.00/67.80
|R1/R2:68.25/68.45
To read the full report click here
According to ICICIdirect, Nifty is likely to open
ICICI Direct expects US$ to meet supply pressu
According to ICICIdirect, Nifty is likely to open
ICICI Direct expects US$ to gain supports at l
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.