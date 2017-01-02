Sell USDINR; target of 67.95 - 67.75: ICICI Direct

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 68.20 - 68.30 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 67.95/ 67.75 Stop Loss: 68.40 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.00/67.80 R1/R2:68.25/68.45

Government bond yields recorded their biggest annual fall in eight years, as the government’s cash ban swelled the country’s banking system liquidity and boosted appetite for domestic debt, negating a flight of foreign investments from emerging market assets • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell 1.25% this year but remained steady on Friday • Yield on the US 10-year yield fell to 2.44% from 2.48% as markets remained in profit booking mode along with weakness seen in.The rupee posted a sixth straight year loss against the dollar, as rising expectations of a Federal Reserve rate increase next year led investors awy from emerging markets • The US$ index continued profit booking on Friday amid thinly traded volumes during Christmas holidays. Dollar index ended down 0.46% as gains in GBP and euro weighed over gains made over JPY.In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE ended at 68.09. The January contract open interest rose by 6.46% from the previous day • February contract open interest rose 1.33% from previous day • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the dollar to go short on the US$INR pair.The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.