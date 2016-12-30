Sell USDINR; target of 67.95 - 67.75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the dollar to go short on the US$INR. Sell January Futures with a target of 67.95 - 67.75.
Dec 30, 2016, 11.24 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 67.95 - 67.75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the dollar to go short on the US$INR. Sell January Futures with a target of 67.95 - 67.75.

ICICI Direct's report on currency

Debt market  
Government bonds rose for a second day, as short covering by investors  and a decline in US treasury yields boosted demand for domestic debt  • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell to 6.52% from 6.59% on  Wednesday  • Yield on the US 10-year yield fell  to 2.48% from 2.51% as markets  remain in profit booking mode from overstretched prices post US  election results.  

Forex (US$/INR)  
The rupee gained against US$ getting support from a recovery in major  currencies. Positive moves in domestic equities and expectations of normalcy in the economy from higher currency demonetisation action  also boosted sentiments  • The US$ index came under profit booking as US$ pared gains after  strugging near 103.60. A spike in euro  prices due to lower liquidity in the  ongoing holiday season led to further weakness in the.

US$  US$/INR derivatives strategy : Sell January Contract  
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee January  contract on the NSE ended at 68.27.  The January contract open interest  fell by 0.84% from the previous day  • February contract open interest rose 9.84% from previous day  • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise  upsides in the dollar to go short on the US$INR pair. 

Intra-day strategy
US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 68.20 - 68.30 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 67.95/ 67.75 Stop Loss: 68.40
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 67.90/67.70 R1/R2:68.30/68.50







Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  ICICI Direct currency USDINR Sell

