Sell USDINR; target of 67.95 - 67.75: ICICI Direct

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 68.20 - 68.30 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 67.95/ 67.75 Stop Loss: 68.40 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 67.90/67.70 R1/R2:68.30/68.50

Government bonds rose for a second day, as short covering by investors and a decline in US treasury yields boosted demand for domestic debt • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell to 6.52% from 6.59% on Wednesday • Yield on the US 10-year yield fell to 2.48% from 2.51% as markets remain in profit booking mode from overstretched prices post US election results.The rupee gained against US$ getting support from a recovery in major currencies. Positive moves in domestic equities and expectations of normalcy in the economy from higher currency demonetisation action also boosted sentiments • The US$ index came under profit booking as US$ pared gains after strugging near 103.60. A spike in euro prices due to lower liquidity in the ongoing holiday season led to further weakness in the.In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE ended at 68.27. The January contract open interest fell by 0.84% from the previous day • February contract open interest rose 9.84% from previous day • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the dollar to go short on the US$INR pair.The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.