Jan 06, 2017, 11.11 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ICICI Direct expects USD to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the dollar to go short on the USDINR. Sell January Futures with a target of 67.75 - 67.65.
Sell USDINR; target of 67.75 - 67.65: ICICI Direct
, ICICIdirect.com |
|US$INR January futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 68.00 - 68.10
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 67.75/ 67.65
|Stop Loss: 68.30
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 67.75/67.55
|R1/R2:68.40/68.60
To read the full report click here
