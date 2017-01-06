Sell USDINR; target of 67.75 - 67.65: ICICI Direct

Jan 06, 2017, 11.11 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 67.75 - 67.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the dollar to go short on the USDINR. Sell January Futures with a target of 67.75 - 67.65.

ICICI Direct's report on currency

Debt market  
Government bonds witnessed marginal selling after sharp buying was seen in the penultimate session ahead of weekly auction. However, we  believe buying momentum will continue  in bonds in anticipation of a rate  cut by the central bank in February  • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield remained almost unchanged at  6.39% from 6.38% in the previous day  • Yield on the US 10-year yield declined sharply from 2.44% to 2.34% on  Thursday  

Forex (US$/INR)  
The rupee rose to a near one-week high against the dollar, as banks sold the greenback and local shares edged higher, easing concerns about  capital outflows  • The US$ index slipped against a basket of major currencies after US  inflation and unemployment data failed to reverse a downtrend that  followed some of the biggest gains on record for China's yuan. US treasury debt yields slipped as investors grew uncertain about the incoming Trump administration  

US$/INR derivatives strategy: Buy January Contract  
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE ended at 68.11.  The January contract open interest rose by 6.01% from the previous day • February contract open interest rose 27.99% from previous day • We expect the US$ to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the dollar to go short on the US$INR pair.

Intra-day strategy
US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 68.00 - 68.10 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 67.75/ 67.65 Stop Loss: 68.30
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 67.75/67.55 R1/R2:68.40/68.60







Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags  ICICI Direct currency USDINR Sell
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.