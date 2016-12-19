Sell USDINR; target of 67.70 - 67.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the dollar to go short on the USDINR. Sell December Futures with a target of 67.70 - 67.50.
Dec 19, 2016, 10.28 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 67.70 - 67.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the dollar to go short on the USDINR. Sell December Futures with a target of 67.70 - 67.50.

Sell USDINR; target of 67.70 - 67.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the dollar to go short on the USDINR. Sell December Futures with a target of 67.70 - 67.50.

ICICI Direct's report on currency

Debt market  
Government bonds extended losses for the week, after the Federal  Reserve’s projection of a faster pace of rate increases next year  supported U.S. treasury yields, weighing on debt prices  • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell  slightly to 6.51% from 6.52%  on Friday  • The yield on the US 10 Year yield fell to to 2.59% from 2.60% as dollar  rally took a breather.  

Forex (US$/INR)  
The rupee rose on Friday as the recent dollar rally paused, triggered by  the Federal Reserve forecasting of more-than-anticipated rate increases  next year.  • The US$ consolidated against major  currencies due to profit booking  from sharp previous gains and weak housing data. US November  housing data was bit lower at 1.090  million units against 1.340m units  previously. Dollar inde x continue to remain subdued as rising geo  political risk over Drone issue with china is leading to profit booking.  

US$/INR derivatives strategy:Sell December Contract  
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee December  contract on the NSE ended at 67. 81. The December contract open  interest fell 0.28% from the previous day  • January contract open interest rose 3.36% from previous day  • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise  upsides in the dollar to go short on the US$INR pair.  

Intra-day strategy
US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 67.95 - 68.05 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 67.70 / 67.50 Stop Loss: 68.20
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 67.70/67.50 R1/R2:68.00/68.20







Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

