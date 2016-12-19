Dec 19, 2016, 10.28 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ICICI Direct expects USD to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the dollar to go short on the USDINR. Sell December Futures with a target of 67.70 - 67.50.
Sell USDINR; target of 67.70 - 67.50: ICICI Direct
, ICICIdirect.com |
|US$INR December futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 67.95 - 68.05
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 67.70 / 67.50
|Stop Loss: 68.20
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 67.70/67.50
|R1/R2:68.00/68.20
