Sell USDINR; target of 67.70 - 67.50: ICICI Direct

US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 67.95 - 68.05 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 67.70 / 67.50 Stop Loss: 68.20 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 67.70/67.50 R1/R2:68.00/68.20

Government bonds extended losses for the week, after the Federal Reserve’s projection of a faster pace of rate increases next year supported U.S. treasury yields, weighing on debt prices • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell slightly to 6.51% from 6.52% on Friday • The yield on the US 10 Year yield fell to to 2.59% from 2.60% as dollar rally took a breather.The rupee rose on Friday as the recent dollar rally paused, triggered by the Federal Reserve forecasting of more-than-anticipated rate increases next year. • The US$ consolidated against major currencies due to profit booking from sharp previous gains and weak housing data. US November housing data was bit lower at 1.090 million units against 1.340m units previously. Dollar inde x continue to remain subdued as rising geo political risk over Drone issue with china is leading to profit booking.In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE ended at 67. 81. The December contract open interest fell 0.28% from the previous day • January contract open interest rose 3.36% from previous day • We expect the US$ to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the dollar to go short on the US$INR pair.The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.