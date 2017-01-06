Sell USDINR: target of 67.30: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can sell USDINR for the target of 67.30 with a stop loss of 68.20.
Jan 06, 2017, 11.01 AM

Jan 06, 2017, 11.01 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR: target of 67.30: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can sell USDINR for the target of 67.30 with a stop loss of 68.20.

Sell USDINR: target of 67.30: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can sell USDINR for the target of 67.30 with a stop loss of 68.20.

Way2Wealth's report on currency

USDINR
On Thursday, USDINR January contract extended its losses after opening at 68.20 and tumbled to the low of 67.87. In the second half, the pair slowly recovered from the low and finally settled at 68.12. The pair which breached the trend line support of 68.02 in the initial hours has once again reclaimed that and ended within the channel. Ahead, 68.00 Mark will be the key immediate support break down below that will drawdown till the 67.70 then 67.50.

Pair : USDINR
Action : Sell
Entry : 68.00
Target : 67.30
Stop Loss : 68.20

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

