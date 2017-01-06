Jan 06, 2017, 11.01 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can sell USDINR for the target of 67.30 with a stop loss of 68.20.
Sell USDINR: target of 67.30: Way2Wealth
