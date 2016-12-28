Sell EURINR; target of 71.39: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 71.72 - 71.80; and sell with a target of 71.39 with a stop loss of 71.92.

Karvy's research report on currency



EURINR

Euro is trading at 1.0468 , remaining close to the 1.0450 handle for the last two sessions. All of European markets are closed were closed day before yesterday and we are not expecting any movement in the shared currency. There is no data from the EU and Germany for the entire week and the price should hover between 1.0410 and 1.0490. Any moves higher should be used to sell the pair.



