Dec 28, 2016, 11.40 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 71.72 - 71.80; and sell with a target of 71.39 with a stop loss of 71.92.
Sell EURINR; target of 71.39: Karvy
, Karvy Stock Broking |
