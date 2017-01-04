Sell EURINR; target of 71.05: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 71.35 - 71.40; and sell with a target of 71.05 with a stop loss of 71.53.
Jan 04, 2017

EURO trading at 1.0404  Eurozone Manufacturing PMI data came for the month of December stand at 54.9  which has met the estimates. We do not have any major news from the Eurozone for today and we have the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US which was reported late yesterday. We have Germany’s  unemployment data is at - 17K against the estimate of - 5K. The pair likely to consolidate.   

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags  Karvy currency EURINR sell

