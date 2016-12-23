Sell EURINR; target of 70.89: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 71.18 - 71.25; and sell with a target of 70.89 with a stop loss of 71.32.

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 71.18 - 71.25; and sell with a target of 70.89 with a stop loss of 71.32.

Karvy's research report on currency



EURINR

Euro is trading at 1.0440 , retreating from the 1.0499 highs that were seen yesterday. Year end short covering in a thinly traded market led to sharp appreciation in the shared currency but strong resistance near the 1.05 limited upward momentums. Euro is likely to remain in this range for the next week as markets go into the holiday sessions.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here