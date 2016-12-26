Sell EURINR; target of 70.83: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 71.04 - 71.10; and sell with a target of 70.83 with a stop loss of 71.15.
Dec 26, 2016

Sell EURINR; target of 70.83: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 71.04 - 71.10; and sell with a target of 70.83 with a stop loss of 71.15.

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 71.04 - 71.10; and sell with a target of 70.83 with a stop loss of 71.15.

Karvy's research report on currency

EURINR
Euro is trading at 1.0450, remaining close to the 1.0450 handle for the last two sessions. All of European markets are closed today and we are not expecting any movement in the shared currency. There is no data from the EU and Germany for the entire week and the price should hover between 1.04 and 1.0475. Any moves higher should be used to sell the pair.   

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

