Dec 26, 2016, 10.45 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 71.04 - 71.10; and sell with a target of 70.83 with a stop loss of 71.15.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Sell EURINR; target of 70.83: Karvy
Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 71.04 - 71.10; and sell with a target of 70.83 with a stop loss of 71.15.
, Karvy Stock Broking |
To read the full report click here
Karvy has come out with its currency report. Accor
Karvy has come out with its currency report. Accor
Karvy has come out with its currency report. Accor
Karvy has come out with its currency report. Accor