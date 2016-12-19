Sell EURINR around 71.20; target of 70.55: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can sell EURINR around 71.20 for the target of 70.55 with a stop loss of 71.60.

Way2Wealth's report on currency



EURINR

EURINR Dec futures opened flat and prices consolidated for half of the session in the range of 70.80 Price broke the range on the higher side and made a high of 71.10. Prices have been falling sharply after breaking below its 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 71.95 and are expected to fall further towards next strong support placed at its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 70.54.



Pair : EURINR

Action : Sell around

Entry : 71.20

Target : 70.55

Stop Loss : 71.60



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

