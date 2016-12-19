Sell EURINR around 71.20; target of 70.55: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can sell EURINR around 71.20 for the target of 70.55 with a stop loss of 71.60.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Currencies

Dec 19, 2016, 10.57 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell EURINR around 71.20; target of 70.55: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can sell EURINR around 71.20 for the target of 70.55 with a stop loss of 71.60.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sell EURINR around 71.20; target of 70.55: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can sell EURINR around 71.20 for the target of 70.55 with a stop loss of 71.60.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

(more)

, Way2Wealth |

Way2Wealth's report on currency

EURINR
EURINR Dec futures opened flat and prices consolidated for half of the session in the range of 70.80 Price broke the range on the higher side and made a high  of 71.10. Prices have  been falling sharply after breaking  below its 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 71.95  and  are expected to fall further towards next strong support  placed at its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of  70.54.

Pair : EURINR
Action : Sell around
Entry : 71.20
Target : 70.55
Stop Loss : 71.60

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Way2Wealth currency sell EURINR

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sell EURINR around 71.20; target of 70.55: Way2Wealth

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login