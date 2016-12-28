Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session tracking losses in Asian market equities as investors hunt for bargains in the last trading week of the year 2016.
Dec 28, 2016, 10.46 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Angel Broking's report on currency

INDIAN RUPEE (USDINR)
The Indian Rupee de preciated by 0. 3 percent yesterday owing to  month - end dollar demand from importers and banks amid  persistent foreign capital outflows. Moreover, weakness in Asian  market currencies governed the trend of the Indian Rupee as  investors hunt for bargains  in the  last trading  week of the year  2016. Domestic markets i.e. Sensex and Nifty  traded higher after the  finance minister of India underlined the need to have globally  compatible tax rates to broad - base the economy. For the month of December 2016, FII outflows in equities totaled  at Rs. 5204.92 crores ($765.67 million) as on 26 th Dec’16. Year to  date basis, net capital inflows in equities stood at Rs. 23537.55  crores ($3606.14 million) as on 26 th Dec’16.

OUTLOOK
The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session tracking losses in Asian market equities  as investors hunt for bargains in the last trading week of the year 2016. Moreover , month - end dollar demand from importers and banks will  further act as a negative factor.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags  Angel Broking currency Indian rupee USDINR

