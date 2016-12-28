Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session tracking losses in Asian market equities as investors hunt for bargains in the last trading week of the year 2016.

Angel Broking's report on currency



INDIAN RUPEE (USDINR)

The Indian Rupee de preciated by 0. 3 percent yesterday owing to month - end dollar demand from importers and banks amid persistent foreign capital outflows. Moreover, weakness in Asian market currencies governed the trend of the Indian Rupee as investors hunt for bargains in the last trading week of the year 2016. Domestic markets i.e.



OUTLOOK

The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session tracking losses in Asian market equities as investors hunt for bargains in the last trading week of the year 2016. Moreover , month - end dollar demand from importers and banks will further act as a negative factor.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

For the month of December 2016, FII outflows in equities totaled at Rs. 5204.92 crores ($765.67 million) as on 26 th Dec'16. Year to date basis, net capital inflows in equities stood at Rs. 23537.55 crores ($3606.14 million) as on 26 th Dec'16.