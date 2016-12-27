Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session as recent weakness in the DX will prompt traders to place fresh bets which in turn will hamper the trend of the Indian Rupee.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Currencies

Dec 27, 2016, 11.09 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session as recent weakness in the DX will prompt traders to place fresh bets which in turn will hamper the trend of the Indian Rupee.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session as recent weakness in the DX will prompt traders to place fresh bets which in turn will hamper the trend of the Indian Rupee.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

(more)

, Angel Broking |

Angel Broking's report on currency

INDIAN RUPEE (USDINR)
The Indian Rupee appreciated by 0. 1 percent yesterday owing to sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and banks. Moreover, lower DX in the overseas markets added to Rupee’s strength. Domestic markets i.e. Sensex and Nifty ended in red tracking losses in Asian market equities yesterday as investors indulged in profit booking owing to persisting worries about the impact from the ban on higher value banknotes on the economy and corporate profits.  For the month of December 2016, FII outflows in equities totaled at Rs. 5204.92 crores ($765.67 million) as on 26 th Dec’16. Year to date basis, net capital inflows in equities stood at Rs. 23537.55 crores ($3606.14 million) as on 26 th Dec’16.

OUTLOOK
The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’ s trading session as recent weakness in the DX will prompt traders to place fresh bets which in turn will hamper the trend of the Indian Rupee. Moreover, fall in domestic equities due to heavy foreign capital outflows will further keep the INR pressurized.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Angel Broking currency USDINR Indian rupee

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login