Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session as recent weakness in the DX will prompt traders to place fresh bets which in turn will hamper the trend of the Indian Rupee.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3 Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session as recent weakness in the DX will prompt traders to place fresh bets which in turn will hamper the trend of the Indian Rupee. Post Your Comments Share Cancel | 1 Comments

(more) , Angel Broking |

Angel Broking's report on currency



INDIAN RUPEE (USDINR)

The Indian Rupee appreciated by 0. 1 percent yesterday owing to sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and banks. Moreover, lower DX in the overseas markets added to Rupee’s strength. Domestic markets i.e.



OUTLOOK

The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’ s trading session as recent weakness in the DX will prompt traders to place fresh bets which in turn will hamper the trend of the Indian Rupee. Moreover, fall in domestic equities due to heavy foreign capital outflows will further keep the INR pressurized.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. The Indian Rupee appreciated by 0. 1 percent yesterday owing to sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and banks. Moreover, lower DX in the overseas markets added to Rupee’s strength. Domestic markets i.e. Sensex and Nifty ended in red tracking losses in Asian market equities yesterday as investors indulged in profit booking owing to persisting worries about the impact from the ban on higher value banknotes on the economy and corporate profits. For the month of December 2016, FII outflows in equities totaled at Rs. 5204.92 crores ($765.67 million) as on 26 th Dec’16. Year to date basis, net capital inflows in equities stood at Rs. 23537.55 crores ($3606.14 million) as on 26 th Dec’16.The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’ s trading session as recent weakness in the DX will prompt traders to place fresh bets which in turn will hamper the trend of the Indian Rupee. Moreover, fall in domestic equities due to heavy foreign capital outflows will further keep the INR pressurized.The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. To read the full report click here