Dec 27, 2016, 11.09 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session as recent weakness in the DX will prompt traders to place fresh bets which in turn will hamper the trend of the Indian Rupee.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking
According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session as recent weakness in the DX will prompt traders to place fresh bets which in turn will hamper the trend of the Indian Rupee.
, Angel Broking |
To read the full report click here
According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is ex
Major resistance for the index in the coming week
According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is ex
According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is ex