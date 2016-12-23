Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate tracking losses in Asian markets as the forthcoming Christmas holidays will keep the volumes thin.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Currencies

Dec 23, 2016, 10.39 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate tracking losses in Asian markets as the forthcoming Christmas holidays will keep the volumes thin.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate tracking losses in Asian markets as the forthcoming Christmas holidays will keep the volumes thin.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

(more)

, Angel Broking |

Angel Broking's report on currency

INDIAN RUPEE (USDINR)

The Indian Rupee depreciated marginally by 0.0 1 percent yesterday owing to the persistent buying of the American currency by importers and banks amid higher US Dollar in the  overseas market. The prospect of three more rate hikes in the US  prompted the traders to park their funds in dollar denominated  assets which affected India’s foreign inflows in turn. Moreover, domestic markets i.e. Sensex and Nifty ended in red tracking losses in Asian market equities yesterday as investors  indulged in profit booking owing to persisting worries about the  impact from the ban on higher value banknotes on the economy  and corporate profits. For the month of December 2016, FII outflows in equities totaled at Rs. 3170.74 crores ($466.14million) as on 22 nd Dec’16. Year to date basis, net capital inflows in equities stood at Rs. 25571.73 crores ($3905.67 million) as on  22 nd Dec’16.

OUTLOOK
The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate tracking losses in Asian markets a s the forthcoming Christmas holidays will keep the volumes thin. Moreover, persistent buying of the American currency by importers and banks amid higher US Dollar  in the  overseas market will add to the woes.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Angel Broking currency Indian rupee USDINR

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login